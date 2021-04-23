Veil Tops One Day Trading Volume of $40,804.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 79.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Veil has a market capitalization of $5.88 million and approximately $40,804.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0683 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Veil has traded up 48% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,935.11 or 1.00107998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00039323 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $626.62 or 0.01256222 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00011213 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.44 or 0.00508080 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.00 or 0.00356844 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00126183 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004183 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

