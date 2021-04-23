Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.12

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $264.38 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000862 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002535 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000480 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

