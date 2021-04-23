Veles (VLS) Market Cap Hits $123,092.56

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Veles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0958 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a market cap of $123,092.56 and $709.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veles has traded up 34.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,222.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,269.46 or 0.04610577 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $230.94 or 0.00469164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $782.55 or 0.01589812 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.83 or 0.00674129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.30 or 0.00490214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00061047 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.15 or 0.00420835 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 79.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00026686 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,457 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,786 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

