Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

VEOEY has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Veolia Environnement has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $30.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.97.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.