VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,294 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in VEON were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in VEON by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in VEON by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VEON during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. FMR LLC increased its position in VEON by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in VEON by 773.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 295,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VEON opened at $1.75 on Friday. VEON Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. VEON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

