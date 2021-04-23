Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Hold

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OEZVY. Oddo Bhf downgraded Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verbund has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

OTCMKTS OEZVY opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. Verbund has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $19.64.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

