VeriCoin (VRC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,353.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $6,353.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,723.95 or 1.00147314 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00039785 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00011373 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00130415 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000943 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001954 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,598,419 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.