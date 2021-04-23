VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The business had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,434. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $221.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.47, for a total transaction of $124,114.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,589 shares in the company, valued at $11,052,634.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $190,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,191,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,058,601. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

