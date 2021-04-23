VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Price Target Raised to $245.00

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.83.

VeriSign stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.98. The stock had a trading volume of 23,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,434. VeriSign has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $221.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The business had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $128,037.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,312,051.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $190,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,191,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,678 shares of company stock worth $7,058,601. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in VeriSign by 11.1% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in VeriSign by 3.5% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 57,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 14.8% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in VeriSign by 59.9% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in VeriSign by 6.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

