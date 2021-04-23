Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.55 Million

Brokerages expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to announce sales of $74.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.90 million to $75.20 million. Veritex posted sales of $74.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $302.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.30 million to $304.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $315.40 million, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $315.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veritex.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $512,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 479,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,395,633.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Harper sold 2,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $66,166.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,497 shares of company stock worth $2,493,102 over the last three months. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the first quarter worth $54,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.64. Veritex has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.