Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 166.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,403 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 15,228 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.1% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215,988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 61,793 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 95,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 19.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 99.2% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 72,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 36,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

