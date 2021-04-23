Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,113 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.3% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

VZ opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $237.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.