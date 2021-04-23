Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $71.98 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 67.4% higher against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002383 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $71.98 million and $7.00 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,589.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,340.94 or 0.04627355 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.62 or 0.00471692 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $806.47 or 0.01594161 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.06 or 0.00670218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.47 or 0.00485225 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00061609 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 116.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00029140 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $214.39 or 0.00423790 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,714,147 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

