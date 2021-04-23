Vesper (VSP) Reaches Market Cap of $105.04 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $105.04 million and $8.20 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for $39.88 or 0.00079837 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vesper has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vesper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.62 or 0.00267473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003972 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00025693 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.70 or 0.00647969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,967.40 or 1.00023576 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $512.33 or 0.01025577 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,633,593 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.