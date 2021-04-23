VestChain Achieves Market Cap of $7.83 Million (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded up 29.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One VestChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VestChain has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. VestChain has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and $76,835.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00066332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00018913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00091582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00051951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $326.61 or 0.00658139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,803.42 or 0.07664055 BTC.

VestChain Coin Profile

VestChain (CRYPTO:VEST) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

Buying and Selling VestChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

