VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) Insider Purchases A$174,214.39 in Stock

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) insider Robert Luciano acquired 74,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.33 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$174,214.39 ($124,438.85).
Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 20th, Robert Luciano acquired 20,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,400.00 ($33,142.86).
- On Friday, April 16th, Robert Luciano acquired 16,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.36 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,744.00 ($26,960.00).
- On Wednesday, April 14th, Robert Luciano acquired 80,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.36 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$188,400.00 ($134,571.43).
- On Monday, April 12th, Robert Luciano acquired 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.37 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$118,400.00 ($84,571.43).
- On Friday, April 9th, Robert Luciano acquired 150,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.36 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$354,600.00 ($253,285.71).
- On Wednesday, March 24th, Robert Luciano acquired 20,969 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,648.08 ($34,748.63).
- On Monday, March 22nd, Robert Luciano acquired 71,434 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.36 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$168,441.37 ($120,315.27).
- On Friday, March 19th, Robert Luciano purchased 100,499 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.35 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$235,670.16 ($168,335.83).
- On Wednesday, March 17th, Robert Luciano purchased 108,231 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.36 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$255,858.08 ($182,755.77).
- On Monday, March 15th, Robert Luciano purchased 309,229 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.36 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$728,543.52 ($520,388.23).
