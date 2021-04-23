Viacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $42.68 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $42.68 million and $13.40 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00003614 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.13 or 0.00467340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000590 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002708 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,957 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

