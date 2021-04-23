ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of ViacomCBS worth $17,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 31,002 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth about $64,666,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 535,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIAC opened at $40.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

VIAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

