Viberate Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.63 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Viberate has a market cap of $20.24 million and $3.63 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Viberate has traded 36% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00068560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00019489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00092813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.91 or 0.00676960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00053024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.08 or 0.07974569 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

