Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of VICR stock traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.75. 9,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,763. Vicor has a one year low of $42.19 and a one year high of $104.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.33 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 7,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $761,245.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,798.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 41,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,631.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,499.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,271 shares of company stock worth $6,187,786 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICR. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

