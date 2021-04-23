Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VICR. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 471.83 and a beta of 0.84. Vicor has a one year low of $42.19 and a one year high of $104.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.11.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vicor will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $88,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.23, for a total value of $214,138.34. Insiders sold a total of 61,271 shares of company stock worth $6,187,786 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

