Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Victory Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $200.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.47 million.

VCTR has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

VCTR opened at $28.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 518,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,869,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,786,000. Weber Alan W increased its stake in Victory Capital by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 39,163 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

