Vid Achieves Market Capitalization of $627,483.64 (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, Vid has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. Vid has a total market capitalization of $627,483.64 and $1,061.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00067435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00018796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00092542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $340.45 or 0.00672622 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00051699 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,088.36 or 0.08077410 BTC.

Vid Coin Profile

Vid (CRYPTO:VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,731,604 coins. The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . Vid’s official website is vid.camera

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

