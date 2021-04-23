Vidulum (VDL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,610.00

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. Vidulum has a total market cap of $430,578.27 and $2,610.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000785 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 133.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

