Vidya Price Hits $0.19 (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Vidya coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular exchanges. Vidya has a total market cap of $7.26 million and $1.08 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vidya has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vidya Profile

Vidya is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,359,208 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

