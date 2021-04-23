Vidya (VIDYA) Price Hits $0.19

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Vidya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000383 BTC on exchanges. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $7.26 million and $1.18 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vidya has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00066792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00018178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00091495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.98 or 0.00690741 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00051154 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,928.94 or 0.07959080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

VIDYA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,359,208 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

