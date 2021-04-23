VIG (VIG) Trading 30.3% Lower This Week

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. VIG has a market cap of $2.07 million and $5,108.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIG has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,133,907 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

