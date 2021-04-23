Vijay Mhetar Sells 4,000 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Stock

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.

Shares of KRA stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.89. The company had a trading volume of 311,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,302. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kraton Co. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $45.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $406.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kraton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Kraton by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraton during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraton during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraton in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kraton during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

