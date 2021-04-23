VINchain Hits Market Capitalization of $2.45 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $302,440.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VINchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00067338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00019119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00092321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $335.45 or 0.00662219 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00051369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.93 or 0.07927998 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.