Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €105.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €98.00 ($115.29).

Vinci stock opened at €86.96 ($102.31) on Friday. Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($104.47). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €89.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €83.54.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

