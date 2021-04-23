Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) traded down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.11. 197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 650,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Simmons raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 430.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 962.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 144,919 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 146,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 96,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $656,000. 33.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

