Vipstar Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $1,396.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vipstar Coin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000541 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 87% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 233.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007050 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (CRYPTO:VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vipstar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vipstar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.