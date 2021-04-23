Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Insider Rajat Taneja Sells 31,750 Shares

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rajat Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00.

Shares of V traded up $2.43 on Friday, reaching $230.00. 5,328,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,573,789. The firm has a market cap of $449.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.01 and a 12 month high of $231.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.16.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 218.3% during the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

