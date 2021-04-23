Visor.Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.42 Million (VISR)

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Visor.Finance has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. Visor.Finance has a total market cap of $56.95 million and approximately $6.42 million worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Visor.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.88 or 0.00003801 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00066515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00018952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00091455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.69 or 0.00657092 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00051727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,783.77 or 0.07633797 BTC.

Visor.Finance Coin Profile

VISR is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,228,108 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Visor.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visor.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Visor.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Visor.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

