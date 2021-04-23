Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $114.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.41 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.21. Visteon has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,314,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,690,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Visteon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,595,000 after acquiring an additional 108,914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Visteon by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,273,000 after acquiring an additional 95,909 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 187,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,580,000 after acquiring an additional 85,364 shares during the period.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

