Visteon (VC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Visteon (NASDAQ: VC):

4/21/2021 – Visteon is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Visteon had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/15/2021 – Visteon is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Visteon was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/31/2021 – Visteon is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Visteon is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $143.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Visteon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Shares of VC traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.95. 399,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,773. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $49.23 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.14 and a 200-day moving average of $127.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.06 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Visteon Co alerts:

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.02 million. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Visteon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.