Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stake Cut by Taylor Wealth Management Partners

Taylor Wealth Management Partners lowered its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,579 shares during the quarter. Vistra makes up about 3.0% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned about 0.10% of Vistra worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,192,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,106,000 after buying an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Vistra by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 733,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,428,000 after buying an additional 334,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 978.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 295,224 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 1,782.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 286,733 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vistra stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.30. 79,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,009,227. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

In other news, CFO James A. Burke purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,287.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vistra from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

