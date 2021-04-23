Vitae (VITAE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.42 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Vitae has a market capitalization of $33.68 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vitae has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00003408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

