VITE Trading 36.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. VITE has a market capitalization of $62.01 million and $22.01 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VITE has traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00122682 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,013,329,556 coins and its circulating supply is 480,758,445 coins. VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

