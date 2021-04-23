Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Vivendi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

VIVHY traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.01. 54,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $31.78. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $37.23.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

