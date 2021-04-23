Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VIVHY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Vivendi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of VIVHY stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 54,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,759. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.78. Vivendi has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

