Vivendi’s (VIVHY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays cut Vivendi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf raised Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vivendi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 54,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,759. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.78. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.