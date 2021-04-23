VNT Chain (VNT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $113,726.00

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One VNT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $9.82 million and $113,726.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT Chain (CRYPTO:VNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

