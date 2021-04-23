VNX Exchange (VNXLU) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $189,043.00

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded 64.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VNX Exchange coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges. VNX Exchange has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $189,043.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00067664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00019204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00093099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.92 or 0.00678242 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00052625 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,218.94 or 0.08248099 BTC.

VNX Exchange Coin Profile

VNX Exchange (VNXLU) is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io . The official message board for VNX Exchange is vnx.io/blog . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX Exchange

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX Exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNX Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

