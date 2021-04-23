Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 173.14 ($2.26).

Shares of VOD stock traded down GBX 0.52 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 133.58 ($1.75). 32,965,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,767,777. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 132.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 125.03. The stock has a market cap of £37.70 billion and a PE ratio of 18.05. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

