Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.86

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 50 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

VLPNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Erste Group raised Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Voestalpine AG will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

