Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $303.43

Volex plc (LON:VLX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 303.43 ($3.96) and traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.57). Volex shares last traded at GBX 343 ($4.48), with a volume of 191,748 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Volex from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 340.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 303.43. The firm has a market cap of £538.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

