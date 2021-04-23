Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €237.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €237.00 ($278.82) target price by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.58% from the company’s current price.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €249.93 ($294.04).

VOW3 traded up €2.65 ($3.12) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €231.05 ($271.82). 837,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion and a PE ratio of 13.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €222.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is €168.35. Volkswagen has a one year low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a one year high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

