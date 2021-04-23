Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 260 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 260 price objective by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VOLV.B. UBS Group set a SEK 188 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 266 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of SEK 220.18.

Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

