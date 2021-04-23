Vortex Defi Price Hits $0.22 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular exchanges. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $546,185.39 and $134,266.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 40.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00013387 BTC.

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

